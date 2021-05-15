Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $93.73 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $153.94 million and approximately $106.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $93.73 or 0.00198801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01114556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,718,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,321 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

