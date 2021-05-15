TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $580,000.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

