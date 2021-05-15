Tendies Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,185.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,329 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,329 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

