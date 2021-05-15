TENT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $293,648.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $293,648.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.89 or 0.00581760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00205411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00274859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004991 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,273,120 coins and its circulating supply is 35,196,028 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

