TerraKRW Trading Down 2.1% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $23,559.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00095989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01209334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01206616 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,465,904,467 coins and its circulating supply is 52,465,175,358 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.