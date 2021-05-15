TerraUSD Trading Down 0.2% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $35.75 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,095,028,945 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

