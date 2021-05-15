Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Boosted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.6% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

