Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 602,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,568. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.