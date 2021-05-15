Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent stock opened at $258.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

