Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,856 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.