Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

