Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Grubhub worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $58.55 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

