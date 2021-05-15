Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of YETI worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

