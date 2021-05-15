Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

