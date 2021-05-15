Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.09 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

