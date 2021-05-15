Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

OMCL stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

