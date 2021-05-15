Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.33 Million Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CoreLogic worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,322,000 after buying an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

