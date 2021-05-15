Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.35 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1,687.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Primerica by 482.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $161.55 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

