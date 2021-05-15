Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.39 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

