Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

