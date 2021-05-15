Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

