Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

