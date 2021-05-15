Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $55,841,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.36 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 417.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

