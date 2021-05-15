Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.