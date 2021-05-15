Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

