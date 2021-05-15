Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.