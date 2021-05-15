Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,192 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

