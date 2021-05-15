Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,331 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Saia worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.16 and its 200 day moving average is $200.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

