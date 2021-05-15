Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 140 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $16,180,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.85 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.