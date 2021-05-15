Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,929 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

