Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,132 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

EGP opened at $154.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.