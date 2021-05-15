Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,072 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stericycle worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stericycle by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

