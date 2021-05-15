Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,110 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

MAN stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

