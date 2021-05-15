Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 577 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.40 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

