Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,681 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.