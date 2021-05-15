Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

