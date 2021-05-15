Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $325.13 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $5.80 or 0.00012357 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $325.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,072,816 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

