The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. The Bancorp makes up 5.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of The Bancorp worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

