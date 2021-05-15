The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Blackstone Group worth $39,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

