The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of The Boeing worth $137,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

