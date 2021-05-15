The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of The Boston Beer worth $124,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $11,444,889. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,108.42 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,056.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

