The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

