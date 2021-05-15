The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

