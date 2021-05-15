The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.