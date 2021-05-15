The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.