The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Shares of DXYN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

