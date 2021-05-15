The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.58 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.86 and its 200-day moving average is $290.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

