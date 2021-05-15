The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 280.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.