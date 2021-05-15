The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 930.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.70 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

