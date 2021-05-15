The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

