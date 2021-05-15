The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.70 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

